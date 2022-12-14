You might also like

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will be heading to the Colonial Athletic Association under new leadership as they have announced they are moving on from head football coach Sam Washington, Football Scoop reports.

Washington took over the North Carolina A&T football team in 2018, his first head coaching job at the collegiate level. He filled the role following the retirement of Rod Broadway who he worked under as the defensive coordinator during his tenure.

In each of his first two seasons, Washington helped lead the Aggies to MEAC titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Aggies went on to win the Celebration Bowl in each of those respective seasons as well as Washington being named the MEAC Coach of the Year in 2018.

Just In 🚨: NC A&T Is Reportedly Parting Ways With Football Head Coach Sam Washington, Per @FootballScoop & @JohnDBrice1 . pic.twitter.com/ZiQPqEQYTV — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) December 14, 2022

Overall, Washington held a 31-15 record and a 19-8 conference record in his four seasons with the Aggies. He finished this past season 7-4 falling one win shy of the Big South title.

Before accepting the head coaching position at NC A&T, Washington had been a longtime assistant coach at numerous HBCUs dating back to 1987.

Schools he previously coached for include his alma mater Mississippi Valley State, Bethune-Cookman, Johnson C. Smith, North Carolina Central, and Grambling State.

The next head coach hired by North Carolina A&T will be the 20th in the history of the team’s football program.