You might also like

You might also like

North Carolina A&T could be on the verge of losing a major talent from their offense as running back Bhayshul Tuten announced he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Tuten had a dominant run for the Aggies this past season rushing for over 100 yards in each of the team’s last 10 games, setting a new school record.

He finished the year leading the Big South in rushing yards (1,363), rushing touchdowns (13), and all-purpose yards (1,705). No HBCU running back at the Division I level rushed for more yards than Tuten this year.

Best is yet to come!📈 pic.twitter.com/fHs7EhLEnZ — Bhayshul Tuten (@bhayshul) December 14, 2022

Tuten’s best performance of the season came against Campbell when he recording a career-high 256 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns.

The Aggies’ sophomore was named to the All-Big South first team and the Hero Sports All-Sophomore All-American team.

This is yet another story coming from the North Carolina A&T football program following news that the school is parting ways with head coach Sam Washington.