Hours after Jackson State beat Southern to win its second consecutive SWAC championship and later announced to the team he was taking the Colorado job, Deion Sanders took a tour of the Buffaloes football facilities.

Dressed in black and wearing a Colorado hat, Sanders along with Shedeur Sanders, his daughter Shelomi Sanders and longtime partner Tracey Edmonds, were shown everything from the weight room, training room and indoor practice field in a video shot by Well Off Media.

Terms of Sanders’ deal with CU have not been confirmed but it is believed to be worth at least $4.5 million annually, The Denver Post reported.



While explaining his decision, Sanders told his team Saturday night that he wanted them to hear it directly from him before hearing it from somewhere else. He then quickly cautioned players not to enter the transfer portal. Sanders later identified former JSU wide receiver and current assistant T.C. Taylor as his pick to replace him.

“In coaching, you either get elevated or you get terminated. … I’ve chosen to accept the job elsewhere next year,” he said. “I’m going to finish what we started. We’re gonna dominate. I’m going to be here until that end and that conclusion and then upon that conclusion, I’m going to move on.”

Sanders continued by explaining to his team that part of his decision was to pave the way for Black head coaches.

“It’s not about a bag but it is about an opportunity,” Sanders said. “I always felt like if you dominate your opportunity and you treat people right, the bag is going to always come. I never chased a bag, the bag has always chased me.”

Sanders will coach Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against MEAC champion North Carolina Central on Dec. 17.