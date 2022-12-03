You might also like

What has been long expected is now official.

Jackson State head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has accepted an offer to become the head coach at Colorado.

After turning the HBCU program into a contender and a recruiting powerhouse, Sanders now looks to do the same thing at a Power Five school.

Here is what Twitter thinks of the move.

Colorado’s had just 1 winning season during 12 yrs in the Pac-12. The program’s been largely irrelevant nearly 2 decades. If Deion Sanders can turn the Buffs around, it’ll be one of the greatest coaching feats in the history of college FB. Let the Prime Resurrection begin. — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) December 4, 2022

if the destination was Florida State or another top echelon team, i’d get it. but Colorado? that cheapens what Deion Sanders built at Jackson State and sends a message that a bad football program at a white college is better than the best HBCU. this ain’t it, Prime. https://t.co/BwkBSECnSG — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) December 3, 2022

Deion Sanders is the first Black coach hired in this FBS cycle. Colorado becomes the first Power 5 school ever to hire three consecutive Black head football coaches (Mel Tucker, Karl Dorrell, Deion Sanders). https://t.co/Mz8fc4HRSk — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2022

Deion Sanders to Colorado. If you want a recap of everything he brought to Jackson State, check out the all-encompassing documentary led by @danabeers pic.twitter.com/CAj3IiLxN7 — trent (@trentchristnsen) December 4, 2022

Deion Sanders is expected to be extremely active in the transfer portal. And remember his current Jackson State roster has seven former four and five-star recruits, including the No. 1 overall player from the 2022 class Travis Hunter. Colorado just became a transfer hot spot. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 4, 2022

I’m happy for Coach Deion Sanders. He did whats best for himself and his family. His decision is between him and God. Have to thank him for all he did and wish his the best of continued success. His legacy lives on. Excited to see how Jackson State University continues to advance — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) December 4, 2022

Telling my future kids about the day Colorado hired Deion Sanders pic.twitter.com/kvvha8tmRH — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 4, 2022

Shedeur Sanders final stats: • 70.3 CMP%

• 3,368 passing yards

• 41 TOT TD

• 6 INT

• 11-0 record The Jackson State QB is expected to follow his father Deion Sanders and transfer to Colorado 👀 pic.twitter.com/wkR61it0fP — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 4, 2022

Colorado should feel like they won the damn lotto. At Jackson State, Deion Sanders went 23-2 last two years and got FBS-level recruits (and attention!) to an HBCU. I see no reason why it shouldn’t translate and I’m confused why bigger programs seemed to ignore him — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 4, 2022