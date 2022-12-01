You might also like

After spending two seasons giving SWAC defenses fits, Bethune-Cookman tight end Kemari Averett has decided to enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta, Georgia native made the announcement Wednesday via a social media post.

I’d be lying if I told you this journey was easy! Why give up? NFL see you soon 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/zrHakB1EfY — Kemari Averett (@solid_mari) November 30, 2022

During his time with the Wildcats, Averett recorded 91 receptions for 1,333 yards and 17 touchdowns. Prior to the stint with B-CU, Averett spent two seasons at Louisville, where he caught 15 passes for 144 yards and tallied 3 touchdowns.

With the importance of the tight end to NFL offenses, Averett’s size — a hulking 6-foot-6, 250 pounds — will make him an intriguing and enticing prospect.