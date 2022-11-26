CEDAR PARK, Texas – Three players scored in double figures as the Langston University Lions defeated the Huston-Tillotson Rams 85-62 to claim the inaugural AAUL HBCU Invitational championship at the H-E-B Center.

The Lions roared to a strong start in the first half, leading by as much as 21 points when Anthony White knocked down a three-pointer to put Langston in front 26-5 at the 10:12 mark. Langston led at the break 49-32 and held serve in the second half, winning 85-62.

Langston remains undefeated at 6-0 on the year and is off to their best start since the 2018-19 season when the Lions began the season at 12-0.

A.J. Rainey led Langston in scoring, finishing with 17 points on four-of-seven shooting and finishing six-of-eight from the free throw line. Anthony White finished right behind him with 15 points and Toru Dean chipped in 11.

Courtesy: Langston Athletics