Week 12, the final full week of the HBCU football season, featured some halftime shows involving rivals.

Alcorn State and Jackson State collided in their annual Mississippi “Soul Bowl” game, while Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M met in the annual Florida Classic in Orlando.

Not only was it the final full week for HBCU football games and halftime shows, but it was also the final performance of many HBCU marching band seniors.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 12.

5. Alabama A&M (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Lewis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Alabama



4. Jackson State (vs. Alcorn State)

Performed at Jack Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi



3. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida



2. Florida A&M (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida



1. Alcorn State (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at Jack Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi

