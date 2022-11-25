You might also like

Mississippi Valley State All-SWAC defensive lineman Ronnie Thomas has announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

This season, he led the SWAC in tackles for loss (18.0) and sacks (10.5). He also put up 58 total tackles, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.

His 10.5 sacks set a new program single-season previously held by Fred Poole and Jerry Garner, respectively.

Thomas’ college career began at the JUCO level playing for East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi. In two years with the team, he recorded 47 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Romans 8:28 – And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. Thank you Valley for everything, BIFTV 4 life!❤️💚. #GodGiven pic.twitter.com/01Vb2lg2ub — Ronnie Thomas (@R0nnieThomas) November 26, 2022

In his second season with the team, Thomas was named to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) all-conference team. After the 2019 season, Thomas committed to Mississippi Valley State.

In his first full year with the Delta Devils, Thomas was named to the All-SWAC second team after posting 22 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Thomas is looking to become the first Mississippi Valley State player to be taken in the NFL draft since former defensive back Fred Thomas was taken as a second round in 1996.

The MVSU lineman is set for a busy offseason that will see him play in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Dec. 17 and the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 25, 2023.

The Delta Devils defender joins fellow former All-SWAC selection and former Buck Buchanan winner Isaiah Land in declaring for next year’s draft.