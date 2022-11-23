You might also like

Since 2019, Isaiah Land has wreaked havoc on HBCU offenses in his time on the Highest of Seven Hills.

After a stellar career at Florida A&M that included 89 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks, including leading the nation with 19 sacks, the Buck Buchanan Award winner decided to declare for the NFL draft.

He made the announcement Tuesday via his social media in which he thanked FAMU head coach Willie Simmons and his position coach Milton Patterson for being pivotal in helping him get to this point.



Several NFL mock draft boards have Land slotted as a 6th or 7th-round pick, citing his speed and fundamentals as strengths. But at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Land is seen as a bit undersized for the next level.