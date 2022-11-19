You might also like

You might also like

Whew!

There are still some things that need to be settled in the SWAC West division.

Prairie View A&M had a chance to clinch the title with a win over the 1-9 Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Panthers lost 27-7.

As a result of Prairie View’s loss, Texas Southern then had temporary control of the West needing a win over Alabama A&M to secure the division.

Despite leading 20-3 with 13:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Tigers allowed 21 unanswered points culminated by a 38-yard touchdown run by Bulldogs quarterback Xavier Langford to fall 24-20.

The Panthers entered today needing a win to clinch the SWAC West. They now need Texas Southern, Southern and Alcorn State to lose their respective games to win the division. — Jarrett Hoffman (@JHSportsPlug) November 19, 2022

Alcorn State had a chance to keep themselves alive in the SWAC West race despite longshot odds needing a win over Jackson State to do so. That plan fell through as the Braves lost 24-13.

Southern will have their chance to claim the division championship at the Bayou Classic against Grambling.

Should they lose, Prairie View A&M will win the division for a second straight season.