BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — North Carolina A&T sophomore running back Bhayshul Tuten went over 100 yards rushing again, and graduate receiver Zach Leslie had another 100-yard receiving game.

But it was not enough in a 38-17 loss to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs in the Big South Conference football championship game Saturday afternoon at Spangler Stadium.

The Aggies (7-4, 4-1 Big South) were doomed by four turnovers and allowing 240 rushing yards on the day.

Gardner-Webb running backs Narii Gaither and Jayden Brown each had two touchdown runs.

Tuten’s 108 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries marked his 10th straight 100-yard rushing game, breaking the Big South record for consecutive 100-yard games in a season. He also tied the overall consecutive streak as Liberty’s Rashad Jennings compiled his 10 straight over two seasons.

Meanwhile, Leslie had 104 yards receiving and a touchdown on six catches. It marked his 10th career 100-yard receiving game, breaking Elijah Bell’s record.

Aggies quarterback Jalen Fowler threw for 253 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Courtesy: North Carolina A&T Athletics