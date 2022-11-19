You might also like

Howard saved its best game of the season for what was a historic day for the program.

Bison Quinton Williams threw two touchdown passes to lead an offense that racked up 369 total yards in a 35-6 win over Morgan State to claim a share of the MEAC championship.

Howard’s first-place finish is the first for the Bison since 1993 when the program won the Black college national title.

Counted out! But now look! So proud of this football team their resilience and perseverance has been unshakeable! #STMDT #GOOD https://t.co/kjgmFFCKlv — Larry Scott (@CoachLScott70) November 19, 2022

The Bison (5-6, 4-1) finished tied with North Carolina Central for first place but North Carolina Central won the head-to-head matchup with Howard and claimed the league’s automatic bid to the Celebration Bowl.

Alfonzo Graham — the MEAC’s leading rusher — had 111 yards rushing for the Bears (4-7, 2-3), but the Howard defense held Morgan State quarterbacks Roderick Walker and Duce Taylor to only 67 total yards passing.