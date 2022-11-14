You might also like

Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles has announced he intends to enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, the Bulldogs running back said, “I have made this decision because I believe it will benefit my health and future.”

Quarles has seen his role diminish this season with Michigan State transfer Donovan Eaglin taking over the starting role for Alabama A&M in recent weeks.

In five games this season, Quarles has compiled 167 rushing yards on 59 carries and scoring two touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 37 yards.

In his career with the Bulldogs overall, the fifth-year senior has 1,900 rushing yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 18 rushing touchdowns.

During the 2020 spring season, Quarles played a huge role in the team winning the SWAC championship, recording two rushing touchdowns in the title game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Last season, he was named to the All-SWAC First Team after leading the conference in rushing yards per game (95.5) and rushing touchdowns (10).