The first women’s game in this year’s PAC-12/SWAC Legacy Series should be very interesting between Oregon and Southern.

Southern has not gotten off to a great start this season after advancing to the SWAC tournament semifinals last season. Its two losses so far have come to No. 4 Iowa and No. 8 Iowa State in blowout fashion.

Now, the Jaguars must continue their brutal stretch to start the season at home with another AP Top 25 opponent in No. 20 Oregon.

Southern wins if …

To top the Ducks, Southern will need solid performances from Aleighyah Fontenot and Amani Mcwain, who are averaging 12 and 10 points per game, respectively. Southern also needs to improve on the defensive end, too. Currently, the Jaguars are allowing 83 points per game.

That’s a bad sign as they are contending with a team that is averaging 95 points per game, the 16th-most in the nation.

Oregon features top scorers in Grace Vanslooten (18 points); Jennah Isai (16 points); Te-Hina Paopao (12.5 points) and Endyia Rogers (12 points).

Not only will the Tigers have to contend with all of that offensive power, but also overcome a solid defensive team that is only allowing 52 points per game.

The Jaguars have to win this matchup

The Tigers need wing players such as Sirviva Legions, Kyanna Morgan and Chloe Fleming to step up and provide offensive production to give them a chance.

Another key player for Southern that will be huge for their upset chances is center Xyllize Harrison.

At 6-foot-4, she is only averaging 1.5 rebounds per game and only recorded two blocks in two games. She must provide rim protection.