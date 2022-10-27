LORMAN, Miss. – Alcorn State basketball coach Landon Bussie signed a contract extension that will see last season’s SWAC Coach of the Year stay in Lorman through 2026, the school announced Thursday.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the continued support of our university president, as well as our director of athletics,” said Bussie. “They believe in me, as well as in my vision and the goals I must help lead the men’s basketball program into the future here at Alcorn State University. I’m ever so grateful for that.

“This shows the commitment they’ve made to me and the men’s basketball program. Hopefully, we can continue to have success in leading the program, and we can make all our administration, student-athletes, and alumni proud of the work we do here each and every day. I’m excited about where we’re going, and I’m happy to be a Brave.”

During the 2021-22 season, Alcorn State captured its first regular season title in 20 years under Bussie. The Braves went 17-17 overall and 14-4 in the SWAC and made a trip to the NIT.

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics