Benedict will look to continue its unbeaten winning streak Saturday when the Tigers host Clark Atlanta at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Tigers improved to 8-0 last week after shutting out a winless Morehouse squad 35-0. Offensively, BC averages 33 points per game while only allowing its opponents to score nine points per game.

Clark Atlanta fell to 3-5 on the season after being blown out last week by Fort Valley State, 41-21.

A lot of the credit for Benedict being at the top of the SIAC East standings goes to quarterback Eric Phoenix, who has thrown for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns. Noah Zaire Scotland has rushed for 538 yards and six touchdowns on 5 yards per carry. Deondra Duehart has rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on almost 6 yards per carry.

The top five receivers for the Tigers have been Reginald Harden (13 receptions, 320 yards, and two touchdowns), Jayden Thomas (15 receptions, 176 yards and two touchdowns), Tayven Grice (17 receptions, 166 yards and one touchdown), Steven Campbell (12 receptions, 137 yards, and one touchdown) and Te’Sean Pressley (12 receptions and 108 yards). The top defensive player is Loobert Denelus, with 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

CAU quarterback Shariif Brown will once again be very important for the Panthers in terms of rushing. The Panthers will also need plenty of help from Daquon Kincey’s legs. Devon McCoy, Darren Stephens, and Ronnie West will be great receiving options for Brown in the air.

Defense will be key for the Tigers in this game, as they will have to limit the Panthers offensively and be sure to create many opportunities for takeaways. Given how stout the Tiger defense is, there will be plenty of opportunities for takeaways.

The Panthers’ offense averages just 24 points a game, so CAU will have to figure out how to score consistently. On defense, CAU is giving up 34 points per game and will have to play a “bend but not break” style of defense to have a chance to win this game.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m (ET).