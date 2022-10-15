You might also like

You might also like

Shedeur Sanders lit it up again in the state of Florida.

The Jackson State quarterback threw for four first-half touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a convincing 48-8 win over Bethune-Cookman in Jacksonville on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 SWAC) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and led 30-0 by halftime.

With the win, JSU is off to its best start since 1983.

JSU wide receivers Shane Hooks and Daniels each had six catches and two touchdowns. Sanders was 33 of 43 for 246 yards with two interceptions for Jackson State.

Four different players threw a pass for Bethune-Cookman (1-5, 1-2 SWAC). Jalon Jones, the one-time Jackson State quarterback, was 9 of 24 for 98 yards with a touchdown in the loss.