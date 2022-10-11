Florida A&M has named Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as its new athletic director, the school announced Tuesday.

Sykes is currently the executive senior associate athletic director for varsity sports and senior woman administrator at Dartmouth College.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead one of the nation’s most historic athletic programs,” said Sykes. “With this being the 50th anniversary of Title IX, I recognize the significance of my joining the FAMU family in this role.”

Said FAMU President Larry Robinson in a statement: “We are happy to welcome Ms. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes into the FAMUly. Her credentials are impeccable and her demonstrated commitment to excellence are what we need to move our program forward. I am excited about this hire and look forward to working with her to take FAMU to the next level. I must also extend a special thank you to Interim VP/AD Michael Smith for his exemplary service during his tenure.”

Sykes began her career in 2002 at Saint Paul’s College in sports information and took on the role of the senior woman administrator during her four years there.

She was the sports information director at Virginia Union University and served two stints as the interim sports information director and assistant athletic director for compliance at Grambling State, where she earned her master’s degree in sports administration. Additionally, she was the sports management specialist in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference office.

Courtesy: FAMU Athletics