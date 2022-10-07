You might also like

For the first time in the 2022 HBCU football season, there is at least one in-conference game across all four major HBCU leagues.

This weekend, there are a full slate of games that could go a long way to determine who plays for a championship come November.

Here are the five most important games taking place in Week 6.

Southern vs Prairie View A&M

We kick things off with an important matchup in the SWAC West division when the Southern Jaguars go on the road to face the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Last season, Prairie View snapped a four-game losing streak against Southern, defeating Jaguars 48-21 in Baton Rouge.

This will be the first meeting at Prairie View home since 2018.

The Panthers enter Saturday’s matchup coming off a 34-14 win against Grambling State.

Meanwhile, Southern is a week removed from a dominant 59-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Bowie State vs Virginia State

The Virginia State Trojans will look to extend their win streak to five games when they play a homecoming game against the Bowie State Bulldogs.

Bowie State enters this game following a 53-7 win in their own homecoming game against the Livingstone Blue Bears highlighted by a record-setting performance by quarterback Dion Golatt.

On defense, the Bulldogs allowed just 108 yards of total offense forcing three interceptions, five pass breakups, and four sacks.

Virginia State had a much more dramatic win last weekend beating Shaw 28-24 on a go-ahead rushing touchdown by quarterback Jordan Davis with 12 seconds left.

Miles vs Benedict

The Benedict Tigers will look to keep their undefeated status when they face the Miles Golden Bears in what could be a SIAC championship preview.

Benedict got the upper hand when these two teams met last year, winning 24-21 to snap a five-game losing streak against the Golden Bears. The Tigers have not beaten Miles on their home field since 2009.

Last week, Benedict solidified themselves as the SIAC’s last unbeaten team when they defeated the previously undefeated Fort Valley State Wildcats 40-14.

They had the most success running the ball producing 299 rushing yards led by quarterback Eric Phoenix who had 83 yards on seven attempts. He added 142 passing yards scoring two touchdowns through the air.

Meanwhile, although running back Zaire Scotland had just 47 rushing yards, he lived in the end zone scoring three touchdowns in the game.

For Miles, they are in danger of having its three-year SIAC championship game appearance streak come to an end.

Kentucky State vs Lane

Coming off their huge upset win over Tennessee State, the Lane Dragons look for a fourth straight win when they host the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

Kentucky State has won two straight against Lane, including a 49-14 win on their home field last season. Thorobreds, though, have not beaten Lane on the road since 2015

Ike Brown was the star of Lane’s win against Tennessee State putting up 63 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards (both led the team) to go along with two touchdowns.

Dragons defensive lineman Andrew Farmer added to what has already been an incredible season putting forth six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Kentucky State, on the other hand, secured their first win of the season going on the road to defeat the Savannah State Tigers 28-13.

The running game for the Thorobreds was good as usual with the team rushing for 241 yards and accounting for all four of the team’s touchdowns.

Four different players scored a rushing touchdown in the game including Shaquan Oliver who had a game-high 87 rushing yards.

It was actually Kentucky State’s defense that arguably played the biggest role in the team’s win holding Savannah State to 141 yards of offense recording seven sacks in the game.

Florida A&M vs South Carolina State

The Florida A&M Rattlers are looking to extend their win streak to four games when they travel to Orangeburg to face the reigning MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Florida A&M got the best of South Carolina State when these two teams met last season in a 30-7 win.

The Rattlers have shaken off a disappointing start to the season winning their last three contests, including wins in two conference matchups.

They picked up their most decisive victory of the season so far in their last matchup against Mississippi Valley State winning 34-7.

Jeremy Moussa had another great performance with 291 yards passing completing 26-of-45 pass attempts and throwing two touchdowns.

His top target Xavier Smith caught half of Moussa’s completions for 128 yards scoring both receiving touchdowns. Running backs Terrell Jennings and Jaylen McCloud combined for 101 yards with a touchdown between them.

South Carolina State kicked off the week with an impressive performance against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a losing effort.

The Bulldogs got some very good individual efforts in the game namely quarterback Tyrece Nick. Nick recorded 95 rushing yards on 14 attempts and a touchdown while completing 3-of-5 passes for 63 yards. Top receiver Shaquan Davis caught three passes for 62 yards.

The defense got in on the action forcing two interceptions and a forced fumble. Freshman defensive lineman Jamal McKinney had the best game of his young career recording 3 tackles for loss. BJ Davis added seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.