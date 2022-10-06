PITTSBURGH, Pa. – HBCU baseball is coming to PNC Park.

NAIA programs Stillman College and Wiley College will meet for a fall exhibition in the Inaugural Pittsburgh HBCU Baseball Classic, hosted at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Oct. 10.

It will be the first countable contest for both programs, as Stillman and Wiley will represent the NAIA in a rare exhibition at a Major League Baseball stadium in October.

“We are looking forward to participating in this grand event,” said Terrance Whittle, Stillman College director of athletics and head baseball coach. “Our players will definitely have the experience of a lifetime to play in a Major League ballpark. This opportunity will show the nation the value, gems and talent associated with HBCU baseball, in addition to the scholarship that these players demonstrate on a daily basis.”

“It’s going to be a good game and a good experience for both schools,” said Kendrick Biggs, Wiley head baseball coach. “More importantly it will be something the kids will never forget. It’s going to bring good publicity to both schools. I see it being a win-win all the way around.”

Both teams are expected to arrive in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 9 and participate in a youth clinic with the Josh Gibson Foundation. The teams hope to visit local schools as part of the trip as well.

The event came to fruition after a year-long discussion with the Pittsburgh HBCU Collaborative and Dr. Cynthia Warrick, Stillman College president.

“We are extremely excited for Stillman’s baseball team to have the opportunity to play on a Major League Baseball field in this first Pittsburgh HBCU Baseball Classic,” Warrick said. “This will be an experience they will never forget, and it provides Stillman national exposure for baseball.