COLUMBIA, SC—Quarterback Tyrece Nick finished with 14 carries for 95-yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as SEC foe South Carolina rolled to an 50-10 victory over SC State Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Nick also finished 3-of-5 for 63-yards passing .

Sophomore kicker Gavyn Zimmerman kicked a 21-yarder to add to the Bulldogs 10-point total on the evening.

The defense was spearheaded by defensive back Jalen Barr with 10 tackles (9 solo), while junior linebacker BJ Davis added 7 in the loss. Senior Duane Nichols added six tackles and an interception, while Zion Keith also posted a interception.

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics