CHARLOTTE – Johnson C. Smith University football fought through adversity and was able to secure a 49-14 victory over Elizabeth City State University on Thursday evening at the Irwin Belk Complex. The victory snaps a three-game losing mark for the 2022 season.

JCSU improves to 1-3 overall, 1-2 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference while ECSU drops to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the CIAA.

The contest had the Golden Bulls leading statistically with a total offense of 411 yards and captured 30 first downs compared to the Vikings’ 216 yards of total offense.

ECSU scored in the opening quarter when Darien Dalton grabbed a 35-yard touchdown to give the Vikings the Bears a 7-0 lead at the 13:00 mark.

The Golden Bulls go on the board twice when Jacob Newman scored from three and 13 yards out for the touchdowns. ECSU scored again with nine seconds in the quarter.

In the second, third and fourth quarters, JCSU scored 35 unanswered points, as the Golden Bulls scored on four rushing and one passing touchdown. Tyreik Leach scored from one and five yards out while Brevin Caldwell stretched out for the 13-yard touchdown from backup Quarterback Malik Evans.

Newman and Devon Lawrence scored in the third and fourth quarters to seal the victory for the Golden Bulls.

Evans completed 16-of-35 passes for 209 yards, while Caldwell had nine receptions for 111 yards.

Sharrod Simmon tallied eight tackles, while teammate Jaquirius Smith accounted for six tackles for the Golden Bulls.

Courtesy: JCSU Athletics