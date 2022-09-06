You might also like

The Bowie State Bulldogs football team opened the season in style this past weekend debuting a new helmet design.

The helmet design is now a reflective color of black instead of the previous tinted black. Another difference in the team’s new helmets is seen in the middle with two yellow parallel lines down the middle with teeth-like impressions to mimic a dog chain.

There is also a larger Bulldog decal on either side of the helmet.

Just above the facemask features the word “Bulldogs” written in yellow font. The back of the helmet reads “Bitedown.”