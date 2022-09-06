Honda and the HBCU community will celebrate the return of Honda Battle of the Bands to a live event format Saturday, February 18, 2023, showcasing spectacular marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The premiere marching band event for HBCUs, HBOB also will be held in a new location when the invitational showcase takes place for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live showcase event has not been held since 2020. Previous HBOB events were held in Atlanta.

“I am proud of the special relationship Honda has with HBCUs,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda. “Born out of more than three decades of collaboration on programs that support and celebrate the dreams of HBCU students as the next generation of Black leaders, we continue to build on our relationship with HBCUs in new and meaningful ways. In 2023, we will take Honda Battle of the Bands to an HBCU campus and look forward to sharing our inspirational HBCU journey with loyal HBOB fans and society.”

“We are extremely excited that Alabama State University has been selected as the site for the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “By bringing the popular event to the ASU campus, Honda has advanced and strengthened its longstanding support of the nation’s HBCUs. The ASU stadium will provide a perfect setting for the Honda Battle of the Bands; and I know that with the support of Hornet Nation, the City of Montgomery and HBOB fans, the event will be a great success.”

In support of the live event, the 2023 program will include digital activations, pre-event activities in the host city of Montgomery, and the Honda Royal Fleet featuring select HBCU homecoming royalty.

The live event will feature six bands, including the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets. Starting today, fans can go to www.hondabattleofthebands.com and help choose which marching bands they want to see share their talents during one of the largest celebrations of Black culture and musical excellence. Voting will conclude on October 31, 2022.