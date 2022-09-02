Florida A&M will have reinforcements returning for the Orange Blossom Classic.

And for the Rattlers what will include Isaiah Land and BJ Bohler — FAMUs two best defensive players –ahead of its rematch with Jackson State on Sunday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported on Friday.

The program has been slowly receiving word that many of the 26 initial players ruled ineligible to compete against North Carolina last Saturday can return this week.

As it stands, as many as 11 players have reportedly been cleared to play this weekend, the newspaper reported.

Embattled FAMU President Larry Robinson announced an additional four players, all unnamed, would be able to participate in practices and the game on Sunday.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Four players have been cleared by the NCAA to play in this weekend’s game! Shout out to #FAMUs Office of Compliance, @FAMUAthletics and the Division of Academic Affairs for working diligently as a team to ensure our student’s have what they need to succeed. pic.twitter.com/jSe6EwcHsz — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) September 2, 2022

FAMU is still hopeful more players will be available by game time, though the NCAA clearance process and be held up until kickoff in many cases.

The program has been working since Monday to get suspended players eligible. The SWAC has also provided assistance to FAMU. Land and offensive lineman Cameron Covin hired an attorney to help them regain eligibility for what their legal representative Tom Mars called an administration “blunder.”

“We have to work hard to make sure we are ready,” head coach Willie Simmons said about his team’s preparation for the Orange Blossom Classic amid roster uncertainty. “If a guy has to miss a game because of injury or a certification issue, their job is to do the little things right day in a day out.”