Just two weeks before the start of the regular season, the home stadium for Mississippi Valley State football will be unavailable to the team later this month.

In an Instagram post, the school announced that Rice-Totten Stadium will be “temporarily closed starting August 26, 2022, until further notice.”

No further explanation was disclosed by the university and athletic department spokesperson Brian Baublitz Jr. told HBCU Sports that he was also unaware of the reason for the closure.

Also read: ‘We gotta help those kids’: Deion Sanders makes pledge to assist Mississippi Valley State football

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi Valley State (@mvsu1950)

The Delta Devils are not scheduled to play at home until Sept. 17 against Delta State as the team’s first two games are on the road at Tarleton (Sept. 1) and Austin Peay (Sept. 10), respectively.

Baublitz, however, indicated that Rice-Totten Stadium should “be good to go” ahead of the home opener.

The school’s athletic department announced last July that it was partnering with the MVSU V-Club to launch a “Touchdown for Turf” campaign, a grassroots effort to raise $2 million for facility enhancements at Rice-Totten Stadium.