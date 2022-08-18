While Tuskegee undergoes a football field transformation, the program needed a place to hold its most recent scrimmage.

And just 20 miles down the road, Auburn opened up its massive, multi-million dollar football practice facility to host the HBCU program.

Tuskegee is expected to scrimmage at Auburn this weekend while new field turf is installed at Abbott Memorial Stadium, home of the Golden Lions, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Golden Lions head coach Reginald Ruffin, who reached out to Auburn officials about allowing his team to use the space, explained that he wanted the group to workout on a full field.

Also read: Tuskegee football coach said he received death threats amid social media post about Nick Saban

“I wanted the guys to get a good feel of an NCAA regulated field. So I brought that to (Auburn assistant) Joe Whitt, and dots just started to connect,” Ruffin told the newspaper. … “And we’re both Tigers, man. Tigers stick together. We’re in the jungle.”