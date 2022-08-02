The Jackson State University women’s basketball team has been selected to play in the Preseason Women’s National Invitational Tournament in November.

The three-time defending regular season Southwestern Athletic Conference champions and two-time defending SWAC Tournament champions will face Colorado, Louisiana-Lafayette, and Texas Tech in a three-game round-robin event.

“I am excited for our team to be selected for the Preseason WNIT,” said Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed. “This tournament is a premier event to begin the season with three high-level opponents. It is tremendous national exposure for our program and University, and I’m thankful our young ladies have this opportunity.”

Jackson State will play at Colorado on Nov. 12 at Texas Tech on Nov. 15, and against Louisiana-Lafayette in a contest hosted by Texas Tech on Nov. 16.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics