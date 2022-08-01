The 2021 season ended with a surprise Celebration Bowl result and a new HBCU champion crowned from a familiar conference. This fall is expected to be just as competitive. Here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division I preseason Top 10 football poll.
Previous rankings and records are based on the final Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|2021 Rank
|2021 Record
|1
|Jackson State
|2
|11-2
|2
|Florida A&M
|3
|9-3
|3
|South Carolina State
|1
|8-5
|4
|North Carolina A&T
|21
|5-6
|5
|Southern
|23
|4-6
|6
|Alabama A&M
|5
|7-3
|7
|North Carolina Central
|11
|6-5
|8
|Tennesse State
|20
|5-6
|9
|Alcorn State
|12
|6-4
|10
|Norfolk State
|15
|6-5