The 2021 season ended with a surprise Celebration Bowl result and a new HBCU champion crowned from a familiar conference. This fall is expected to be just as competitive. Here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division I preseason Top 10 football poll.

Previous rankings and records are based on the final Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll.

Rank Team 2021 Rank  2021 Record
1 Jackson State 2 11-2
2 Florida A&M 3 9-3
3 South Carolina State 1 8-5
4 North Carolina A&T 21 5-6
5 Southern 23 4-6
6 Alabama A&M 5 7-3
7 North Carolina Central 11 6-5
8 Tennesse State 20 5-6
9 Alcorn State 12 6-4
10 Norfolk State 15 6-5


