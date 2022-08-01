The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents announced on Monday that Anthony Hollman has been named the 11th commissioner of the conference. He will start on Sept. 1 succeeding Gregory Moore, who will officially step down following 13 years of service to the conference.

Holloman is the Vice President for University Advancement and Athletics and executive director for the Fort Valley State University Foundation since 2018.

Said Holloman about his appointment: “This is an exciting time for my family and me. Wholeheartedly, I embrace the challenge of managing and growing the SIAC while positioning the league for its next chapter of growth as a collection of regionally, nationally, and globally recognized institutions.”

Also read: SIAC rivalries, conference championship game to be featured on ESPN platforms

The search committee’s work led to unprecedented consensus throughout the process, which ultimately identified Dr. Anthony Holloman, said Allen University President Ernest McNealey, and chair of the SIAC search committee.

“Dr. Holloman will be ready to begin the next era of the SIAC on day one without a learning curve. He brings a high level of integrity and enormous preparation for the position.”

Holloman is a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, where he played football and ran track.

“As one of the SIAC’s newest member institutions, we at EWU are excited about the propitious future of the nation’s premier NCAA Division II athletic conference under the forthcoming leadership of Dr. Anthony Holloman,” said President Zachary Faison of Edward Waters. “I look forward to working in partnership with Dr. Holloman as we collectively endeavor to move our venerable conference to unprecedented heights of excellence for the benefit of our member schools and the incredibly phenomenal student-athletes we serve.”

Courtesy: SIAC