The accolades continue to roll in for HBCU football players as the FCS Preseason All-American team was named on Monday.

Across three teams, 10 players were selected with nine coming from the SWAC and one from the MEAC.

Two schools had multiple players named to the team led by Florida A&M with three nominees.

Here is the list of HBCU players named to the Stats Perform 2022 FCS Preseason All-America Team

FCS Preseason All-American First Team

Isaiah Land LB, Florida A&M

Kicking off the list is reigning Buck Buchanan award winner and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Land.

Land put up some incredible numbers in his 2021 campaign with 59 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

He played a huge part in Florida A&M ranking among the top defenses in the country, allowing just 15.1 points per game in the regular season.

Jah’Marae Sheread PR, Florida A&M

Texas State transfer Jah’Marae Sheread was one of the unsung heroes for Florida A&M on offense and special teams last season.

As a punt returner, Sheread recorded 358 yards on 18 returns. He also scored on a 59-yard punt return against Mississippi Valley State.

His impact did not stop there as he also had 55 receptions for 622 yards and nine touchdowns, which tied for fourth in SWAC.

Sheread will look to secure his first All-SWAC team appearance in his second season with the Rattlers.

FCS Preseason All-American Second Team

Kemari Averett TE, Bethune-Cookman

Kemari Averett has been tagged by many as the best tight end in the country. When examining his numbers, it is not hard to tell why.

Averett was the only player in the SWAC to have at least 50 receptions, 800 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

He scored a touchdown in all but three games and had five games with at least 90 receiving yards.

The Wildcats’ tight end will certainly be a player fans should keep their eye on this year.

Jeblonski Green DL, South Carolina State

Jeblonski Green is the only MEAC player to be selected to the FCS Preseason All-American team.

Green finished the 2021 season with 38 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick.

He was an instrumental component of a South Carolina State team that went on to claim the MEAC conference title and the Celebration Bowl championship.

Green is expected to have a continued impact for the Bulldogs this season. He was named MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and his team was predicted to win its second straight MEAC title.

Jordan Lewis DL, Southern

The 2021 spring Buck Buchanan award winner, Jordan Lewis, could be in for a big season under new head coach Eric Dooley.

Lewis had a solid fall season recording 29 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

With former All-SWAC defender Jason Dumas joining him on the Jaguars’ defensive front, it could open lanes for Lewis to put up historic sack numbers.

If Lewis is able to record 10 sacks this season, he will become the FCS’ all-time leader in career sacks.

Isaiah Bolden KR, Jackson State

With all the talk of Jackson State’s tremendous defense, not enough is said about its special teams unit led by kick returner Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden scored two kick return touchdowns, which tied for the most in the SWAC last season. This included a 91-yard return touchdown in the SWAC championship game against Prairie View A&M.

In all, he compiled 591 kick return yards on 16 returns while adding 67 punt return yards on seven returns.

FCS Preseason All-American Third Team

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim WR, Alabama A&M

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim was a big reason why Alabama A&M had one of the most lethal passing offenses in the country last season.

He recorded a SWAC-leading 1,008 receiving yards on 67 receptions (third in SWAC) and hauled in eight touchdowns (sixth in SWAC).

Ibrahim’s 1,000-yard season ranked 15th in the FCS and was the second time he has notched over 1,000 yards in his college career.

Ibrahim, along with Gary Quarles, are the last remaining pieces of the Bulldogs’ dominant offense after Aqeel Glass and Dee Anderson graduated and Odieu Hilaire transferred to Bowling Green.

Xavier Smith WR, Florida A&M

Completing the hat trick of Florida A&M players selected is Rattlers’ wide receiver Xavier Smith.

Last season, Smith recorded 64 receptions (fourth in SWAC) for 713 receiving yards (sixth in SWAC) and three touchdowns.

Not only was he effective in the passing game, but he was also big on special teams as a kick and punt returner. In 20 total returns, Smith amassed 289 total yards.

He was named to the Stats Perform and Hero Sports All-American teams despite not being selected to the All-SWAC team.

Mark Evans OL, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Mark Evans of Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the only offensive lineman to be named to the preseason All-American team.

Big things are expected of Evans this season as he was also named to the SWAC Preseason first team, the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 list, and was named to the top 25 returning FCS offensive lineman list.

Travis Hunter DB, Jackson State

Rounding out the list is the only true freshman HBCU player to be selected to the preseason team: Jackson State’s Travis Hunter.

Hunter enters the college ranks as the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to an HBCU or any FCS school.

The five-star athlete played for Collins Hill High School in Georgia where he was named the State Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons. Hunter was also named an All-American.

Hunter will look to play a big role for Jackson State which looks to secure a second straight SWAC championship for the first time since 1996.