To say expectations are low for Hampton football in its first full season in the Colonial Athletic Association would be an understatement.

The Pirates, which officially joined the conference after a stint in Big South, were selected to finish 13th in the CAA during the league’s football media day.

In addition, Hampton did not feature a single player on the All-CAA team.

The #CAAFB preseason poll is here and @NovaFootball has been picked at the top 📰 https://t.co/XQFj6JLTMu pic.twitter.com/rptWgf8RNJ — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) July 28, 2022

The Pirates will be housed in a conference that saw two teams — Villanova and James Madison — both make the FCS playoffs in 2021. The Wildcats were picked in the preseason poll to win the league.

“We need production from our younger guys, I really like this football team,” said Hampton coach Robert Prunty. “I think our team will be fine.”