Hampton football
Photo: Hampton Athletics

To say expectations are low for Hampton football in its first full season in the Colonial Athletic Association would be an understatement.

The Pirates, which officially joined the conference after a stint in Big South, were selected to finish 13th in the CAA during the league’s football media day.

In addition, Hampton did not feature a single player on the All-CAA team.

The Pirates will be housed in a conference that saw two teams — Villanova and James Madison — both make the FCS playoffs in 2021. The Wildcats were picked in the preseason poll to win the league.

“We need production from our younger guys, I really like this football team,” said Hampton coach Robert Prunty. “I think our team will be fine.”



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here