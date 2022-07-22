Florida A&M is adding some ACC flavor to the backfield in the form of former Pittsburgh running back AJ Davis.

Davis joins the Rattlers as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

In four years with the Panthers, the four-star back played in 32 games recording 1,301 yards from scrimmage, including 970 rushing yards and tallying six touchdowns.

In October 2021, Davis entered the transfer portal. He initially committed to James Madison in June only to re-enter the transfer portal earlier in July

Returning to his home state of Florida, Davis played for Lakeland high school. In two years on varsity, the former Panthers running back tallied 1,444 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 total games.

He received offers from a number of top FBS programs including Texas, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU, Maryland, Nebraska and Florida among others. In the end, Davis ended up signing with Pitt.

In four years with the Panthers, the four-star back played in 32 games recording 1,301 yards from scrimmage including 970 rushing yards scoring six touchdowns.

In October 2021, Davis entered the transfer portal. He initially committed to James Madison one month later only to re-enter the transfer portal earlier this month.

The addition is huge for Florida A&M as another option in their backfield along with senior running back Terrell Jennings after moving on from Bishop Bonnett.