CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) unveils the 2022 All-CIAA Preseason Football Team, as voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the head football coaches. The preseason team and predicted order were both announced during the CIAA’s annual football media day on Wednesday.

The 2022 team features 22 returning players from the 2021 All-CIAA team, including eight first-teamers, led by Lincoln (PA) punter Achille Laudet, the CIAA’s Special Teams Player of the Year last season. Also headlining the preseason team is the conference’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Virginia Union’s Jada Byers and Chowan’s Isaac Anderson, respectively.

Laudet totaled 42 punts for 1774 yards, leading all CIAA punters with 42.2 yards per punt, while landing seven inside the 20 with three touchbacks. The Stillwater, MN native also led the league with 10 punts of 50 yards or more with a long of 59 yards.

Byers led all CIAA rookies with 910 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Hammonton, NJ running back led the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns. Anderson, a defensive lineman from Jacksonville, NC, finished with 37 total tackles while leading all CIAA rookies with 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks, ranking second in the conference in both categories.

For the fourth consecutive season, Bowie State and Fayetteville State were picked by league coaches to repeat as Northern Division and Southern Division champions, respectively. The 2022 CIAA Football Championship Game is slated for November 12 in Salem, VA (Salem Stadium) and the Bulldogs and Broncos could possibly be meeting for a fourth consecutive time in the CIAA title game.

Bowie State’s 132 points and six first-place votes edged out Fayetteville State’s 132 points and three first-place markers. Virginia Union picked up two first-place predictions and Lincoln (PA) received a first-place vote, as well.

Last year, the Bulldogs and Broncos ran a collision course to the title game after finishing undefeated in conference play. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State, 17-7, in the championship, before falling in the 2021 NCAA Division II Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 12-2 and the Broncos completed an 8-2 overall mark and finished 10th in Super Region Two for the third straight season.

2022 Preseason All-CIAA Football Team

Tight End

Jeremiah Smith, Chowan

Offensive Linemen

Tyreese Bobbitt, Shaw

Quinton Bobo, Bowie State

David Keck, Chowan

Mark Murphy, Bowie State

Antavious Zachery, Shaw

Wide Receivers

Laurence King, Chowan

Reggie Bryant, Johnson C. Smith

Quarterback

K’hari Lane, Fayetteville State

Running Backs

Jada Byers, Virginia Union

Sidney Gibbs, Shaw

Kick Returner

Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State

Place Kicker

Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State

Defensive Linemen

Isaac Anderson, Chowan

Joshua Pryor, Bowie State

Devin Cowan, Fayetteville State

Armonii Burden, Virginia Union

Linebackers

Ta’Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State

Zion Johnson, Virginia State

Juanya’ Majette, Elizabeth City State

Defensive Backs

Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State

Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA)

Elijah Banks, Winston-Salem State

Simeon Burns, Chowan

Punt Returner

Darious Bowman, Bowie State

Punter

Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA)

2022 CIAA Preseason Football Predicted Order of Finish

1. Bowie State

2. Fayetteville State

3. Virginia Union

4. Shaw

5. Chowan

6. Virginia State

7. Winston-Salem State

8. Elizabeth City State

9. Johnson C. Smith

10. Lincoln (PA)

t-11. Livingstone

t-11. St. Augustine’s

North Division

1. Bowie State

2. Virginia Union

3. Chowan

4. Virginia State

5. Elizabeth City State

6. Lincoln (PA)

South Division

1. Fayetteville State

2. Shaw

3. Winston-Salem State

4. Johnson C. Smith

t-5. Livingstone

t-5. Saint Augustine’s

