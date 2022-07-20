CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) unveils the 2022 All-CIAA Preseason Football Team, as voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the head football coaches. The preseason team and predicted order were both announced during the CIAA’s annual football media day on Wednesday.
The 2022 team features 22 returning players from the 2021 All-CIAA team, including eight first-teamers, led by Lincoln (PA) punter Achille Laudet, the CIAA’s Special Teams Player of the Year last season. Also headlining the preseason team is the conference’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Virginia Union’s Jada Byers and Chowan’s Isaac Anderson, respectively.
Laudet totaled 42 punts for 1774 yards, leading all CIAA punters with 42.2 yards per punt, while landing seven inside the 20 with three touchbacks. The Stillwater, MN native also led the league with 10 punts of 50 yards or more with a long of 59 yards.
Byers led all CIAA rookies with 910 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Hammonton, NJ running back led the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns. Anderson, a defensive lineman from Jacksonville, NC, finished with 37 total tackles while leading all CIAA rookies with 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks, ranking second in the conference in both categories.
For the fourth consecutive season, Bowie State and Fayetteville State were picked by league coaches to repeat as Northern Division and Southern Division champions, respectively. The 2022 CIAA Football Championship Game is slated for November 12 in Salem, VA (Salem Stadium) and the Bulldogs and Broncos could possibly be meeting for a fourth consecutive time in the CIAA title game.
Bowie State’s 132 points and six first-place votes edged out Fayetteville State’s 132 points and three first-place markers. Virginia Union picked up two first-place predictions and Lincoln (PA) received a first-place vote, as well.
Last year, the Bulldogs and Broncos ran a collision course to the title game after finishing undefeated in conference play. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State, 17-7, in the championship, before falling in the 2021 NCAA Division II Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 12-2 and the Broncos completed an 8-2 overall mark and finished 10th in Super Region Two for the third straight season.
2022 Preseason All-CIAA Football Team
Tight End
Jeremiah Smith, Chowan
Offensive Linemen
Tyreese Bobbitt, Shaw
Quinton Bobo, Bowie State
David Keck, Chowan
Mark Murphy, Bowie State
Antavious Zachery, Shaw
Wide Receivers
Laurence King, Chowan
Reggie Bryant, Johnson C. Smith
Quarterback
K’hari Lane, Fayetteville State
Running Backs
Jada Byers, Virginia Union
Sidney Gibbs, Shaw
Kick Returner
Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State
Place Kicker
Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State
Defensive Linemen
Isaac Anderson, Chowan
Joshua Pryor, Bowie State
Devin Cowan, Fayetteville State
Armonii Burden, Virginia Union
Linebackers
Ta’Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State
Zion Johnson, Virginia State
Juanya’ Majette, Elizabeth City State
Defensive Backs
Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State
Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA)
Elijah Banks, Winston-Salem State
Simeon Burns, Chowan
Punt Returner
Darious Bowman, Bowie State
Punter
Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA)
2022 CIAA Preseason Football Predicted Order of Finish
1. Bowie State
2. Fayetteville State
3. Virginia Union
4. Shaw
5. Chowan
6. Virginia State
7. Winston-Salem State
8. Elizabeth City State
9. Johnson C. Smith
10. Lincoln (PA)
t-11. Livingstone
t-11. St. Augustine’s
North Division
1. Bowie State
2. Virginia Union
3. Chowan
4. Virginia State
5. Elizabeth City State
6. Lincoln (PA)
South Division
1. Fayetteville State
2. Shaw
3. Winston-Salem State
4. Johnson C. Smith
t-5. Livingstone
t-5. Saint Augustine’s
Courtesy: CIAA