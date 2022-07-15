The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference enters into the second year of its relationship with ESPN that will feature as many as 22 football games this fall aired exclusively across ESPN platforms, including ESPNU, ESPN3, and ESPN+.

This year’s lineup features at least one home game for each football member, the conference’s most electric rivalry matchups, the second annual Boeing Red Tails Classic, Fountain City Classic, the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic, and the SIAC Football Championship presented by Cricket.

Every week, from September 4th to November 12th, will feature a SIAC matchup.

Two SIAC games will air live on ESPNU this season. One of those games will be the Boeing Red Tails Classic, which will take place on September 4th at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama between Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State University. Last year, the Fort Valley State Wildcats won the inaugural matchup. The second game, featured on the ESPNU platform, will be a Thursday night matchup between Savannah State University and Benedict College on September 15th.

The reigning SIAC champions, Albany State Golden Rams, will be featured five times on the streaming schedule with two road games, two home games, and their annual appearance in the Fountain City Classic.

New SIAC members Allen University and Edward Waters University see their air time increase significantly this year with five total appearances, including their end-of-the-season rivalry in the A.M.E. Classic on November 12th.

Rivalries continue to be the highlight of this year’s schedule. A week prior to the conference championship, five of the SIAC’s biggest rivalries will be aired during Week 10 including Miles College versus Tuskegee University, Benedict College versus Allen University, the Battle of the AUC between Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, Central State University versus Kentucky State University, and the conference’s largest rivalry the Fountain City Classic in Columbus, Georgia between Albany State University and Fort Valley State University.

The season will conclude with the SIAC Football Championship presented by Cricket on November 12th and will be hosted by the East Division champion. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and re-aired on ESPNU the following Sunday.

