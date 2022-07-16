North Carolina, the NCAA Tournament national runner-up, will play its first game since its Final Four loss to Kansas against an HBCU.

The Tar Heels will host Johnson C. Smith, a Black college in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 28.

“The public’s first look at the Tar Heels against outside competition will be an exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith on Friday, October 28,” according to the UNC basketball website. “That is the evening before the UNC football team plays host to Pittsburgh on Homecoming Weekend.”

UNC head coach Hubert Davis does have ties to Johnson C. Smith through his father.

Hubert Davis Sr., played at Johnson C. Smith from 1965-69.