The Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball team has added yet another talented player to its roster in former New Mexico and Virginia guard Corina Carter.

She is the second Power 5 player UAPB has acquired this offseason along with former Georgia centerMaori Davenport.

Carter was a four-star rated recruit out of Judson High School in Texas in the 2019 recruiting class.

After receiving offers from Kentucky, Boston College, Virginia and Wichita State, the four-star guard ultimately committed to New Mexico.

Carter played two seasons with the Lobos, putting up 4.7 points and 2.2 assists in 50 total games in 15.8 minutes of action per game.

She spent this past season with Virginia but did not play any games with the team.

Carter will form a backcourt duo of Power 5 recruits along with former Texas A&M guard and All-SWAC selection Zaay Green.

The Golden Lions are looking for their first SWAC championship in school history. UAPB is the longest-standing member of the SWAC that has yet to win a conference title in women’s basketball.

Last season, UAPB finished 9-9 in SWAC competition their first time finishing at .500 in conference play since the 2016-2017 season.