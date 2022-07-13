Jackson State University mourns the loss of former football great Rashard Anderson, who died, the school announced.

He was 45.

Anderson, a JSU Sports Hall of Fame inductee, was a standout cornerback for the Tigers from 1996-99, helping the Tigers to the 1996 SWAC Championship and the 1999 SWAC Eastern Division title as JSU played in the first ever SWAC Championship game.

“Today is a sad day for the JSU family,” said Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Anderson and teammate Sylvester Morris were each drafted in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft, becoming only the second JSU tandem to be drafted in the first round.

They joined eventual JSU Sports Hall of Famers and Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton (Chicago Bears) and Robert Brazile (Houston Oilers) who were each picked in the first round in 1975.

Anderson was a first-round pick (23rd overall) by the Carolina Panthers. He played two seasons (2000-01), playing in 27 games with nine starts.

“The Jackson State University community mourns the loss of alumnus Rashard Anderson, one of our talented former student-athletes who made an indelible mark on the gridiron and throughout his professional career in the NFL,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “He will forever be remembered for his charismatic personality and his winning attitude. Our condolences to the Anderson family and friends.”

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics