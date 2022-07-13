This year’s Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference preseason team features 29 returning players from the 2021 SIAC Football All-Conference team, led by Dionte Bonneau of Albany State University who was selected as this year’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year alongside Andrew Farmer, Lane College, who was tabbed as the 2022 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year announced Wednesday during the league’s media day presented by Cricket Wireless in Atlanta, Ga.

All nominations and votes are submitted by head coaches and sports information directors.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Dionte Bonneau, Albany State

Quarterback

Bonneau, the junior quarterback, was the starting quarterback for the Golden Rams and was tabbed as this year’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after helping the Golden Rams to a 10-2 (7-0 in the SIAC). The Atlanta, Ga. native led the Golden Rams to an appearance in the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs. Bonneau finished the season with 1,896 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns. Bonneau had three games in which he passed for at least three touchdowns. Bonneau will be vital to the Golden Rams’ offense as they seek back-to-back SIAC Championships in 2022.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Andrew Farmer, Lane

Defensive Lineman

Farmer, a senior from Jacksonville, Fla., was a second-team All-SIAC performer last season and was a key element in the Dragon defense. Farmer led the Lane defense to a 6-4 overall and 3-3 in conference record and topped the league in sacks with 11.5 and finished with 54 total tackles from the defensive end position.

Preseason Rankings

In the East Division, reigning champions Albany State was picked to dominate the Eastern Division and potentially face Miles, picked West Division favorite for the third year, in the championship game scheduled for November 12 hosted by the Eastern Division Champion.

Led by Gabe Giardina, Albany State snapped their championship game losing streak by defeating Miles College during the 2021 championship game in a 31-0 fashion. The Golden Rams finished with a perfect 6-0 conference record last season boasting the top defense in the nation, locking up six shutouts, and collecting their 11th championship game title since 1990 and ASU’s first since 2013.

Miles, under new leadership of head coach Sam Shade, inherited a Golden Bears team that posted a 6-4 overall record in 2021 (4-2 in SIAC) and looks to continue the legacy that they’ve been building.

Football Preseason Rankings by Division

East Division

2022 Preseason Ranking Albany State Benedict Savannah State Morehouse Fort Valley State Edward Waters^ Clark Atlanta Allen^

West Division

2022 Preseason Ranking Miles Lane Tuskegee Kentucky State Central State

^Not eligible for SIAC Championship game during NCAA membership transition.

2022 SIAC FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS

Superlative Awards

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Dionte Bonneau, Albany State Andrew Farmer, Lane

2022 SIAC Football Preseason Teams

First Team

Position Name School Classification Hometown Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Boone Fort Valley State Junior Macon, Ga. Offensive Lineman Tyler Lowry Miles Junior Evergreen, Ala. Offensive Lineman Terrence Jordan Lane Sophomore New Orleans, LA Offensive Lineman Waylin Bell Fort Valley State Senior Harlem, GA. Offensive Lineman KaTray Pringle Albany State Junior St. George, S.C. Tight End Tyree Taylor Albany State Sophomore Suwanne, Fla. Wide Receiver Anthony Evelyn Lane Senior Atlantic Beach, Fla. Wide Receiver Marcus Lodge Miles R-Junior Plantation, Fla. Running Back Ike Brown Lane Sophomore Shreveport, La. Running Back Emanuel Wilson Fort Valley State Junior Charlotte, N.C. Quarterback Dionte Bonneau Albany State Junior Atlanta, Ga. Defensive Lineman Malik Barnes Albany State Sophomore Newton, Ga. Defensive Lineman Andrew Farmer Lane Senior Jacksonville, Fla. Defensive Lineman Makenly Newbill Savannah State Senior Savannah, Ga. Defensive Lineman Roosevelt Thompson Miles R-Sophomore Dixon Mills, Ala. Linebacker Stephan Pierre Albany State Junior Tallahassee, Fl. Linebacker Rodney Lewis Clark Atlanta Junior Atlanta, Ga. Linebacker Daylon Land Morehouse Sophomore Benton, AR Defensive Back Mitchell Smiley Miles Senior Huntsville, Ala. Defensive Back Armani Maddox Morehouse Sophomore Atlanta, Ga. Defensive Back Charles Crawford Clark Atlanta Graduate Student Prichard, Ala. Defensive Back Tyler Moore Fort Valley State Senior Ashburn, Ga. Kicker Kenneth Lockhart Savannah State Sophomore Hinesville, Ga. Punter Kenneth Lockhart Savannah State Sophomore Hinesville, Ga. Punt Returner Marqueiz Pride Morehouse Junior Seabring, Fla. Kick Returner Anthony Evelyn Lane Senior Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Second Team

Position Name School Classification Hometown Offensive Lineman Jajuan Gordon Albany State Sophomore Orlando, Fla. Offensive Lineman Genesis Hartley Central State Senior Montgomery, Ala. Offensive Lineman Josh Simon Albany State Junior Atlanta, Ga. Offensive Lineman Kyle Frazier Savannah State Sophomore Augusta, Ga. Offensive Lineman Nathan Harrison Tuskegee Senior Tuskegee, Ala. Tight End Latrevien O’Neal Tuskegee Junior Notasulga, Ala. Wide Receiver O’Joshua Bunton Lane R-Senior Crawfordsville, AR Wide Receiver Joe’Vontae Shorter Albany State Senior Vicksburg, MS Running Back Kamran Ward Albany State Sophomore Oscilla, Ga. Running Back Shamarcus Poole Savannah State Sophomore Sandersville, Ga. Quarterback Michael Huntley Lane Senior Montgomery, Ala. Quarterback Eric Phoenix Benedict Senior Savannah, Ga. Defensive Lineman Anthony Harvey Albany State Sophomore Leesburg, Ga. Defensive Lineman Josh Hill Albany State Sophomore Valdosta, Ga. Defensive Lineman Tim Alderman Fort Valley State Sophomore Fort Valley, Ga. Defensive Lineman Loobert Denelus Benedict Junior Naples, Fla. Linebacker Mackenzie Howard Lane Graduate Student Harvest, AL Linebacker Gary Bourrage Allen Junior DeKalb, Ala. Linebacker Darrell Dorris Jr. Kentucky State Sophomore Lancaster, CA Defensive Back James Hawkins Albany State Junior Fayetteville, Ga. Defensive Back Brandarious Rawlings Albany State Senior Wrightsville, Ga. Defensive Back Christian Maddox Fort Valley State Senior North Augusta, S.C. Defensive Back Jeffery Johnson Lane R-Senior Jacksonville, Fla. Kicker Jackson Spradlin Miles Senior Dora, Ala. Punter Jose Chaires Central State Sophomore Powder Springs, Ga. Punt Returner Hakeem Ellington Fort Valley State R-Junior Summerville, S.C. Kick Returner Marqueiz Pride Morehouse Junior Seabring, Fla.

