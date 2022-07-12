Somerset, NJ — The Northeast Conference has bolstered its membership in a trio of sports thanks to a unique partnership with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The collaboration between the two conferences in the sports of baseball, men’s golf and women’s golf will bring a host of MEAC schools under the NEC banner beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

The affiliate member relationship will provide uninterrupted regular season, conference championship and NCAA automatic qualifier access to the incoming MEAC programs as they join forces with NEC sponsoring members in the aforementioned sports.

“We are thrilled to be joining the NEC in the sport of baseball, said Coppin State athletic director Derek Carter. “The value of this move allows each MEAC baseball-playing institution to continue our rivalries while also establishing new competition partners.”

While retaining primary membership in the MEAC, the following institutions have accepted associate membership invitations from the NEC Council of Presidents.

“We are thrilled to announce this associate member partnership with the MEAC baseball, women’s golf and men’s golf programs,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “This is a win-win relationship for both conferences and places the student-athlete experience at the forefront. On behalf of the NEC Presidents and Athletic Administrators, we welcome these MEAC programs to the NEC family.”

The addition of Coppin State, Delaware State, UMES and Norfolk State will expand NEC baseball membership to 11 institutions with the MEAC quartet joining NEC full-time members Central Connecticut, FDU, LIU, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, Stonehill and Wagner. LIU is the defending NEC baseball champion.

Courtesy: NEC