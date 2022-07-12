Since Jackson State has undergone a football rebirth under Deion Sanders, there has been plenty of speculation and opinion on whether the head coach would stay for the long term.

Last season alone, Sanders was tied to jobs at TCU and Colorado State. Former high-profile college and pro football players suggested Sanders make a move to the FBS or even the NFL.

On Monday, 247 Sports analyst Carl Reed suggested that the third-year head coach had a desire to remain at Jackson State in the immediate future and beyond his current contract.

“He wants to stay at Jackson State and build it into something that’s bigger than life,” Reed said on “The Block.” But that is going to call for Jackson State to have to be willing to go Division I. “You have Deion Sanders, you made an extremely bold hire in bringing him down to Jackson, Mississippi. You have to give him the latitude to use the resources he has to secure the funding to get to the Division I level.”

Reed previously said that Jackson State should make a move to the Big Ten during a conversation about college football realignment.

“Deion Sanders, you don’t have to go to Florida State,” Reed said. “You don’t have to go to TCU. You don’t have to go to Georgia Tech. You pick the phone up and you call Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Cuban, and tell them you need the money for a new stadium, you need the money for your 85 scholarships, and you become the most dynamic African-American head coach to ever coach in college football if you take your HBCU Jackson State program to the Big Ten and Power 5 football.”