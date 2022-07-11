One of the CIAA’s top basketball talents is moving on the SWAC as Saint Augustine’s guard Dhashon Dyson has announced he is transferring to Bethune-Cookman.

Dyson has moved around since entering the college ranks beginning with Shaw in 2019. In 11 games with the Bears, he averaged 12.5 points and 3.6 assists.

The former Shaw guard then moved to the JUCO ranks playing a season for Iowa Western Community College. He put up 10.1 points and 3.4 in 20 games before finally ending up at Saint Augustine’s the following year.

Dyson put together his best season with the Falcons with 17.5 points (2nd in CIAA) shooting 37% from three-point range and 3.9 rebounds.

He recorded 12 20-point games during the season including a season-high 30-point game against Elizabeth City State.

The CIAA guard joins a Bethune-Cookman team in their second season in the SWAC and their second season under head coach Reggie Theus.

Last season, the Wildcats finished with a 9-21 overall record and a 7-11 record in SWAC play. They ranked toward the bottom of the conference in scoring averaging 65.7 points per game.

Dyson will look to translate his scoring to the Wildcats and help lead the team to their first winning season in the SWAC.