Six years from now Prairie View has a date with Arizona.

As first reported by FBSschedules.com, the Panthers and Wildcats will play on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. in what will be a matchup of the SWAC against the Pac-12? ACC? Big Ten?

According to an agreement contract between the two schools, the website indicated that Arizona would pay the Panthers $650,000.

The contract, FBSschedules.com reported, also mandates that Prairie View travels with the “Marching Storm” band to perform at the game.

Arizona has previously played South Carolina State (2013) and Grambling State in 2016 in non-conference play.