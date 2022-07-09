One day after being a final four finalist for one of the nation’s top defensive linemen, Jackson State — once again — is firmly in the running for another star recruit.

Desmond Ricks, a five-star Class of 2024 defensive back out of the IMG Academy, named JSU in his top 10 along with Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Alabama among other FBS schools.

None of this would be possible without you ❤️ https://t.co/q7qt4RMZSV — Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) July 9, 2022

He is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the country and the top-rated player at his position.

Here is what 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins wrote about Ricks:

A promising cornerback prospect with all the right traits. Got starter reps as a sophomore at the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy and held his own. Rather advanced from a technical standpoint as he understands how to mirror with his hips and gain depth while in reverse. Longer arms help him takeaway throwing lanes while quick-twitch muscle fibers allow him to jump routes and make plays at all different levels. Grew up running track and tested off the charts spring before his junior season clocking the fastest 40-yard dash and positing the second-highest vertical jump at IMG Academy’s annual Pro Day. Must keep progressing and adding some core strength over the years as that will make him more effective in run support, but looks to have one of the highest ceilings out of anyone in the class of 2024 given his ball skills, foot speed and frame. Should be viewed as a future impact player on Saturdays and someone that could eventually suit up on Sundays. Likely to get on the field sooner rather than later as he appears to be well ahead of the curve.

If the Tigers were to land Ricks, he would be the second five-star recruit in Jackson, along with 2022 No.1 recruit Travis Hunter, who committed to JSU in December.

Jackson State nearly pulled another five-star prospect in 2023 Peter Woods, who had the Tigers in his top four before ultimately committing to Clemson on Friday night.