The Arkansas Attack of Major League Football have added yet another former HBCU player to its roster in Texas Southern defensive end Michael Badejo.

Badejo is now the seventh HBCU player overall to be signed by the Attack.

Raised in Arlington, Texas, the former Tigers defensive end’s collegiate career began at Southern Methodist University where he played two seasons.

He compiled 16 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack in 23 games with the Mustangs.

In 2018, Badejo transferred to Texas Southern where he played two seasons. At TSU, he compiled 44 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks and a forced fumble in his first season with the team.

Congrats to DE Michael Badejo on signing with the Arkansas Attack.

Badejo capped off his career at Texas Southern recording 28 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the 2021 fall season. He was named to the All-SWAC second team.

Entering the pro ranks, Badejo received interest from multiple NFL teams working out for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

In addition to signing with MLFB, Badejo will be among numerous former HBCU players who participate in the XFL’s HBCU Showcase.