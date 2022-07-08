The “J” hat almost struck again.

Jackson State nearly secured another coveted five-star recruit in as many recruiting classes after receiving strong interest from defensive lineman Peter Woods.

The class of 2023 defensive lineman from Alabaster, Alabama, chose Clemson over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State in a video announcement.

Leading up to the decision, Woods said head coach Deion Sanders’ development of the football program influenced him to consider Jackson State among his final four choices.

“I just believed in Coach Prime’s vision for the program,” Woods said. “His vision to develop the players he has and I believed in his recruiting tactics and (that) everything would be good for his cause.”

Woods was almost the second five-star talent to commit to JSU.