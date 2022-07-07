Former Prairie View A&M basketball standout Jawaun Daniels has been selected to participate in the Inaugural HBCU Showcase at the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, beginning Saturday.

‘I am very excited about being in the first-ever HBCU Showcase during the NBA Summer League,” said Daniels. “It gives me a good chance to get looked at not only by the NBA and G-League scouts but also international scouts and leagues all around the world.”

Daniels recently participated in the Inaugural HBCU All-Star Game during the weekend of the Final Four in New Orleans at the Lakefront Arena in April to the NCAA Tournament championship game. Although the game ended in a 79-75 down-to-the-wire loss, Daniels made a rim wiring dunk caught on CBS.

Prior to his departure, Daniels was voted first-team All-SWAC twice.

The guard ranked fifth on the circuit in scoring (15.3), and seventh in rebounding (6.3). He was the Player of the Week once this past season. The Harlem, NY native had a career-high of 31 points against Loyola Marymount, in a game where he posted a career-best seven three-pointers.

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics