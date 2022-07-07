Delaware State junior shortstop Trey Paige will represent the Wilson Tobs in the Coastal Plain League All-Star Game.

Through 26 games played with the Tobs, Paige leads the Tobs in hits (32) and is tied for first overall in runs (28).

With 32 hits thus far, Paige finds himself in a tie for fourth in the league in said category. Of those hits, 15 have gone for extra bases (eight doubles, one triple and six home runs). Paige’s six home runs have him sitting in fifth place in the CPL.

“It’s a huge honor. It’s a testament to how hard I’ve worked. All I really need is a chance and an opportunity to show what I can do, and it’ll be worth it,” said Paige.

The CPL All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 at 5:40 p.m. at Dick Sears Field inside Ting Stadium in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

The CPL is a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league, featuring college players recruited from throughout the nation.

Courtesy: Delaware State Athletics