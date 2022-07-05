The Colonial Athletic Association celebrates Hampton University’s entrance into the CAA, as the Pirates officially joined the conference on July 1.

Hampton, a 3,500-student private university in Hampton, Virginia, is one of two historically black universities simultaneously becoming the first to join the CAA in the conference’s history. The university’s athletic department sponsors 17 Division I varsity sports and moves to the CAA after most recently competing in the Big South Conference after a long, successful stint in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

“The move to the Colonial Athletic Association is the next step in the evolution of Hampton University Athletics,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, the recently retired Hampton University president who led the Pirates’ move to the CAA. “Several institutions in the CAA are in our geographical footprint, which means that our student-athletes will continue to spend less time traveling and more time in classes on campus.

Also read: Hampton officially added to CAA as ‘next step in the evolution’ of athletic program

“This move continues to keep the proper focus on academics, which is our chief reason for being. The conference’s geographic footprint, as well as occasional contests against institutions in the northeast, will reduce travel expenses while allowing for competition in several of the nation’s top media markets.”

The Pirates will bring 15 teams to the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022-23.

“On behalf of the entire Hampton University Athletic Department, student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we are pleased and very excited to join the community that is the Colonial Athletic Association,” said Eugene Marshall, Jr., Hampton University Director of Athletics. “The CAA’s history and tradition both athletically and academically align perfectly with the ideals and core values of our visionary President, Dr. William R. Harvey, who believes in building leaders and champions in the classroom and field of play.”

Courtesy: CAA