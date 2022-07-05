Former Alabama A&M forward Dariauna Lewis is heading to the ACC as she has announced she is committing to Syracuse as a grad transfer.

Lewis entered the transfer portal on June 27 after spending the past three years with Alabama A&M.

She received offers from Colorado, Ole Miss, Grambling State and Jackson State before ultimately deciding to play for the Orange.

The former Bulldog forward had a very successful three years at A&M averaging 16.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 73 career games.

She won the SWAC Newcomer of the Year award in her first season with the team along with receiving two All-SWAC first team and an All-SWAC second-team selection.

Most would flood the TL with Red , White , and Blue today .. but I say let’s go ORANGE 🍊 ACC what’s good 👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/8l6667FwtG — Dariauna Lewis (@Dariauna1) July 4, 2022

Lewis is joining a Syracuse team that has loaded up on transfers this offseason adding seven to their roster to this point.

The Orange are looking to turn around what was a rough year in which they finished with an 11-18 record their first losing season since 2006-2007.

Along with their long list of transfers, they will also enter with their new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack a Syracuse alum herself who was hired by the team in March.

There is a good chance that with an impressive showing with Syracuse this upcoming season, Lewis could very well find herself on the WNBA draft radar.

Should a WNBA team call her name on draft night, she would be just the third former SWAC player to be taken (Jacklyn Winfield, Southern 2002; Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State 2021).